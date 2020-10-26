Bruce Springsteen on his way to 12th UK number one album with Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen is on his way to his 12th UK number one album with his latest record Letter To You, the Official Charts Company said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bruce Springsteen is on his way to a 12th UK number one album with his latest record Letter To You, the Official Charts Company said.

The veteran rocker, 71, is outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to official data, following the weekend’s sales.

Letter To You, released on Friday, is the most purchased album in both physical and download formats, the Official Charts Company said.

The record is also the most streamed new release of the week so far.

Virtual band Gorillaz are in the second spot at the midweek point with Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez on course to be the group’s sixth top five album in the UK.

Southend rock group Nothing But Thieves are in third with Moral Panic while Blossoms are fourth with lockdown covers album In Isolation.

Dance pioneers Faithless are in fifth with Blessed, their first album in a decade.

Other albums vying for a top 10 spot include blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa’s Royal Tea and Off Off On from British folk rock vocalist This Is The Kit.

