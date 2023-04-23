Bruce Springsteen is the everyman multimillionaire who rolls with the punches

‘First, you must dispose of his wife.”

That was novelist Tama Janowitz’s shocking opening line from a 1985 satirical essay on Bruce Springsteen in Spin magazine. To get rid of the missus, she continued, she must disguise herself as a chambermaid and get a job at a hotel where they were staying on the tour.

“You know you are doing the right thing. Bruce will be happier with you. You are educated. You have studied anthropology. You can help Bruce with his music, give him ideas about American culture. You are a real woman.”

She lets herself into Bruce’s room, where his wife is lying on the bed wearing a T-shirt with the words, ‘Number 1 Groupie’. She tells her that Bruce has arranged a facial and a massage as a surprise treat.

Read More

“Isn’t he sweet?” she laughed. She sets about performing a frontal lobotomy on the wife before dispatching her with a bottle of Valiun and an airplane ticket to Hollywood.

“To your amazement, she does exactly what you tell her to do.”

Janowitz’s concerns about how the biggest rock star in the world will react when he returns to the hotel at three in the morning are unfounded. He doesn’t even seem to notice the difference.

“Goodnight, honey-bunch,” he says. Indeed, in the morning he doesn’t seem to realise there’s been a change “in personnel”.

At breakfast he puts away “a dozen eggs, meatballs, spaghetti, and pizza” while discussing plans for the Bruce Springsteen Amusement Park, the Bruce Springsteen Las Vegas Casino, and a chain of Bruce Springsteen bowling alleys. He also decides to buy a new home. All the furnishings will be made in the USA.

When he suggests a vacation, she thinks it will be to Europe where she will be pampered in five-star hotels. Instead, the denim-clad bard of blue-collar America tells her he’s taking off in a camper van around New Jersey.

Unable to take any more, she tracks down his wife, who’s now working as a tour guide at a Hollywood wax museum.

“I made a mistake,” Janowitz persists. “I did wrong. I have your ticket here. You go back to Bruce.”

Video of the Day

As she takes her to the airport a sense of relief comes over the novelist when the plane takes off for New Jersey.​

Expand Close Throwback - Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" in Washington, DC. Photo: Bettmann Archive / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Throwback - Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" in Washington, DC. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Janowitz’s provocative fiction might have hinted at a cultural weariness with The Boss; but it paled into significance when the NME printed a cover story on Springsteen in 1987 called ‘Blinded by the Hype’.

In a long article (which no US publication was interested in publishing) were stories of how the rocker had allegedly treated ex-staff.

One was allegedly docked $311 in back pay after losing Springsteen’s canoe in a flood when the rock star was moving to his new New Jersey home. Another was allegedly fined $100 when Bruce got his pre-concert soup and sandwich late. There were also stories of overtime not being paid.

The article was denounced as “all junk” – but in August 1987, Mike Balan and Doug Sutphin (who worked for The Boss for a decade) filed a civil suit in New Jersey superior court.

They claimed they suffered tax penalties on severance bonuses and were also wrongfully fined by Springsteen during his ‘Born in the USA’ world tour in violation of New Jersey wage and hour laws. In 1991, the charges were dismissed, with the exception of the overtime suit which was settled out of court with Batlan and Sutphin receiving $100,000-plus and Springsteen having to suck-up the US$2m costs.

British rock magazine Q subsequently referred to how “blue-collar rock’s poet-saint suffers halo slippage.”

​Saintly crowns of mystic radiance aside, Springsteen remains one of the finest songwriters of our day. He believes in the redemptive power of music. His songs are about human damage and moral decay, the loss of innocence and dignity in America.

He sings about an underclass in the way that John Steinbeck wrote about poor Oklahoma sharecroppers in The Grapes of Wrath. His style of protest songs can be traced right back to Woody Guthrie.​

He writes with a poetic humanity that resonates with anyone who knows what it is to feel angry or hurt. And despite the lyrical subject matter, the songs can often be uplifting entreaties that make the listener want to get up and dance.

In 1984, ‘Dancing in the Dark’ – his most successful single ever – was a glossy synth-driven pop song that masked a story of desperation. It was a sad song about isolation and despair, about the search for meaning in life.

On the upbeat 1980 single ‘Hungry Heart’ he sang about a man walking out on his wife and family. He wrote about AIDS on ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ in 1993.

He has written about Vietnam vets (‘Born in the USA’), the Iraq War (‘Devils & Dust’), and unplanned pregnancy (‘The River’). Incidentally his sister Ginny got pregnant at 18 and married the child’s father, Mickey Shave – who got job in construction to support his family. They are still happily married.

He also sang about running away from life, fathers and sons, unemployment and marriage breakdown – hard times.

The working-class Shakespeare of small-town USA has stood up to the plate when he was asked to.

After the tragedy of September 11, 2001, he helped heal the soul of his country with his album The Rising. There is an apocryphal story that a few days after the 9/11 attacks he was on a New Jersey beach with his family when a fan approached him and said: “Boss, you’ve got a job to do.”

There were criticisms of his ‘voice of the working man’ image last year when some tickets for his shows were priced at $5,700. The multimillionaire has never been above criticism – and I suspect he thrives on it, even when publications such as The New Republic eviscerated him thus:

“Nobody tries harder, and less persuasively, to be everyman than Bruce Springsteen. The sanctimony, the grandiosity, the utterly formulaic monumentality; the witlessness; the tiresome recycling of those anthemic figures, each time more preposterously distended; the disappearance of intimacy and the rejection of softness.”

Expand Close President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the White House, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the White House, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Other commentators have noted on the likes of Substack (Marc Cendella) that while he is a superb songwriter, “he is an awful poet. He’s too obvious, he reaches for the mystical too mawkishly, he too transparently wants you to feel in awe of Bruce Springsteen’s command of the godly around us.”

​Born in 1949, the eldest of three children, Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen grew up in a dysfunctional working-class Catholic family with a loving, gregarious mother Adele.

“She willed we would be a family and we were,” he wrote in his autobiography Born to Run. “She willed we would not disintegrate and we did not. She willed we would walk with respect through the streets of town, and we did.”

His father, Douglas, on the other hand was depressed and uncommunicative, who rarely spoke to him other than to scold or judge (referring to his son’s musical instrument as “that f**king guitar”) and never showed emotion. Bruce was in his teens when he saw his father cry for the first and last time.

Springsteen wrote of his father – who was later diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic who suffered from clinical depression – as making him “feel uncomfortable and strangely wonderful. He showed himself to me, mess that he was.”

At 32, the singer himself had a breakdown in Texas while working on the Nebraska album.

He went to therapy for depression for years. “I couldn’t get out of bed,” he later wrote. “Hell, I couldn’t even get a hard-on. I was uncomfortable doing anything.

“Everything brought waves of an agitated anxiety that I’d spend every waking minute trying to dispel. You don’t know the illness’s parameters,” he wrote. “Can I get sick enough to where I become a lot more like my father than I thought I might?”

Because of his dad, Bruce in later life struggled with romantic relationships – sometimes ending them out of fear of what he had seen in his childhood and teenage years at home. What he termed “that horrible unforgettable boundary-less love”.

“I wanted to kill what loved me, because I couldn’t stand being loved. It infuriated and outraged me, someone having the temerity to love me – nobody does that, and I’ll show you why. It was ugly and a red flag for the poison I had running through my veins, my genes.”

​In 1985, he married model and actress Julianne Phillips. The relationship falling apart was echoed on the 1987 Tunnel of Love album. In 1988, Phillips “filed a one-page petition for divorce” citing “irreconcilable differences,”

He fell in love with Patti Scialfa, the only female band member of his band, the E Street Band. He introduced her at his run of intimate shows on Broadway in New York as “the queen of my heart, my flaming beauty, my Jersey girl.”

They have been married since 1991 and have two sons, Evan and Samuel, and daughter Jessica, an accomplished horse rider who has represented the US equestrian team and won a silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In 2014, Bruce and Patti watched Jessica, then 22 years of age, make her international show-jumping debut at the RDS in Dublin. The same arena that he will play to 150,000 fans over three nights next month.

Springsteen – who turns 74 in September and has released 21 studio albums which have sold over 150 million copies – will play a three-hour, foot-to-the-pedal show every night. None of the 150,000 faithful in Dublin will go home disappointed.

Apart perhaps from the man himself who wrote tellingly in his memoir: “Onstage your exhilaration is in direct proportion to the void you’re dancing over.”

“One must still have chaos within,” Nietzsche wrote, “in order to give birth to a dancing star.”

Bruce Springsteen plays the RDS in Dublin on May 5, 7 and 9