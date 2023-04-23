| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bruce Springsteen is the everyman multimillionaire who rolls with the punches

Working man’s hero or traitor? Ahead of his Dublin shows next month, we revisit the legend, facts and fiction of the Boss

Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen in 1984 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) Expand
Throwback - Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song &quot;Born in the USA&quot; in Washington, DC. Photo: Bettmann Archive Expand
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the White House, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria Expand

Close

Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen in 1984 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen in 1984 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Throwback - Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song &quot;Born in the USA&quot; in Washington, DC. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Throwback - Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" in Washington, DC. Photo: Bettmann Archive

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the White House, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the White House, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

/

Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen in 1984 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Barry Egan Twitter Email

‘First, you must dispose of his wife.”

That was novelist Tama Janowitz’s shocking opening line from a 1985 satirical essay on Bruce Springsteen in Spin magazine. To get rid of the missus, she continued, she must disguise herself as a chambermaid and get a job at a hotel where they were staying on the tour.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy