Broadcaster Steve Allen steps down from LBC after 44 years

Veteran broadcaster Steve Allen has announced his departure from LBC radio station after more than four decades.

The 68-year-old, who hosted the early morning breakfast show on the channel, said his contract with the radio station was finished and following discussions he had decided to step down.

He is the longest serving broadcaster at LBC, Global media group confirmed on Friday.

On Twitter, Allen said: “Some news from me, firstly thanks for all your questions. My contract with LBC is up shortly and following discussions, I’m stepping down from LBC today I’d like to thank you all for listening over the last 44 years it’s been an honour and a privilege.”

In a similar statement, a spokesperson from Global media group said: “Steve Allen’s contract with LBC is up shortly and, following discussions with him, Steve is stepping down from LBC today.

“We thank him for his enormous contribution to commercial radio over the past 44 years, making him one of the longest-serving radio broadcasters in the UK.”

In October 2021, Allen attracted hundreds of complaints after describing Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay as a “chubby little thing” live on air.

He faced wide-spread criticism after saying that he was “bored” with the 21-year-old’s performances on the BBC’s flagship dance show and also referred to her celebrity chef father Gordon Ramsay when saying her physical appearance was probably to do with “her dad’s cooking”.

Expand Close Steve Allen wins the LBC award at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (Scott Garfitt/PA) / Facebook

At the time he issued a private apology to the TV presenter.

Allen joined LBC, which originally stood for London Broadcasting Company but now stands for Leading Britain’s Conversation, in 1979 as the presenter of the Night Extra Programme before moving to host The Night Is Young.

During his career he hosted the afternoon show for London Talkback Radio and Saturday Night Out, but is best known for presenting the early breakfast show from 4am until 7am, where he discussed stories from the day’s newspapers.