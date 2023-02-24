| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Broadcaster Steve Allen steps down from LBC after 44 years

The 68-year-old is the longest-serving broadcaster at the station.

Steve Allen (David Parry/PA) Expand

Close

Steve Allen (David Parry/PA)

Steve Allen (David Parry/PA)

Steve Allen (David Parry/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Veteran broadcaster Steve Allen has announced his departure from LBC radio station after more than four decades.

The 68-year-old, who hosted the early morning breakfast show on the channel, said his contract with the radio station was finished and following discussions he had decided to step down.

Most Watched

Privacy