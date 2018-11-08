Entertainment Music

Brits are already searching for Christmas songs – and these are their favourites

The search giant has revealed Britain’s ten most-searched Christmas songs, and its data suggests people have already started searching.

Decorations on a Christmas tree.
By Stephen Jones, Press Association Social Media Editor

Google data suggests Brits are already getting in the Christmas spirit, with searches for festive songs spiking sharply since Halloween.

The search giant said it had already seen the start of the annual spike in interest for the term “Christmas songs”, and said Jingle Bells topped the list for searches in the United Kingdom.

Google data shows a spike in interest in Christmas songs since Halloween. (Google Trends)

According to Google, the 10 most-searched Christmas songs since 2004 are as follows:

1. Jingle Bells (various)
2. Fairytale of New York (The Pogues featuring Kirsty McColl)
3. Last Christmas (Wham!)
4. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
5. White Christmas (Bing Crosby)
6. Silent Night (various)
7. Merry Christmas Everyone (Shakin’ Stevens)
8. Winter Wonderland (various)
9. Santa Baby (Eartha Kitt)
10. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (Wizzard)

Google said it had seen an increased volume of search traffic for “Christmas” each year since 2004.

Searches for “Christmas” start rising slowly at the end of July, according to Google data. (Google Trends)

The company said it was difficult to pinpoint a date at which people typically start searching for Christmas songs, but data from its Google Trends dashboard suggests it started to increase slowly from late July this year.

Press Association

