Britney Spears stops work to support father after his life-threatening illness

Britney Spears is taking an indefinite break from work to care for her father as he recovers from a life-threatening illness.

The singer said she wanted to support her family as they have always supported her, and has put her planned Britney Domination residency in Las Vegas on hold.

She has thanked fans for their support during her father’s recent struggles with ill-health, as she looks to honour the “very special relationship” with her family.

Jamie Spears suffered a ruptured colon and underwent major surgery in Las Vegas.

After 28 days in hospital, he is now recuperating from the major illness at home.

However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

Singer Spears has announced that she will put all commitments on hold to be with her father and care for him during his recovery.

She said: “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family.

“We have a very special relationship.

“I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.

“Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time.

” I apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Her father is expected to make a full recovery and is said the be regaining his strength at home.

Representatives of Spears have announced that full refunds are available for touring dates affected by the decision her decision to focus on her family.

Press Association