Britney Spears sends ‘love’ to UK fans after Brighton Pride performance

Britney Spears has sent “love” to her UK fans after performing at Brighton Pride.

The American superstar, 36, brought her Las Vegas Piece Of Me show to East Sussex on Saturday and performed in front of 57,000 people at Preston Park.

On Monday, Spears shared a video with her 20 million Instagram followers showing her Pride performance of 2008 hit Womaniser.

She captioned the clip: “Love performing this song! Still can’t believe there were that many people at #BrightonPride. So much love to my UK fans… and can’t wait to see everyone in Germany tomorrow night!!!”

The performance kick-started her European tour and marks her first time on stage on UK soil since 2011.

Spears returns to the UK on August 17 for a performance in Scarborough.

Following her headline spot at Brighton Pride, revellers were left stranded in the early hours of Sunday amid chaotic scenes at the city’s railway station.

Pictures on social media showed hundreds of people waiting to get on to the platforms.

Southern Rail said measures were put in place following concerns of overcrowding, having earlier warned that the station could be closed at short notice.

