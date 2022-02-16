Britney Spears invited to US Congress to share story of conservatorship battle

Britney Spears has revealed she has been invited to the US Congress to share how she “achieved justice” during her conservatorship battle.

The pop star, 40, said she had received a letter from US politicians Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell asking if she and her lawyer, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart, would meet with them.

Spears shared a copy of the correspondence dated December 1 on Instagram, in which the pair congratulate her on her victory.

“Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process,” they said.

Spears had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

She was freed from the arrangement, which allowed her father Jamie to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

In their letter, Mr Crist and Mr Swalwell said the “many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light” by her case, including her being at one time unable to hire her own counsel and being “forced to engage in employment” against her will.

They added: “To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.”

Addressing her nearly 40 million Instagram followers, Spears described the letter as “an invitation to share my story” and added: “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

The Toxic star said she was “grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED”.

She added: “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!

“In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!!”

In recent weeks, Spears has been involved in a public spat with her younger sister Jamie Lynn, prompted by the publication of her memoir.

The decision to end her conservatorship closed one of the most controversial chapters in modern pop music history and handed Spears the keys to her estimated 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate.