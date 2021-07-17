Britney Spears condemns those who ‘never showed up’ amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears has criticised those closest to her who “never showed up”, in a social media post to her followers.

The pop superstar, 39, is engaged in a legal battle over a conservatorship that has overseen her life and career since 2008.

This week Mathew S Rosengart was named as her new lawyer in the case, replacing Samuel Ingham, the man appointed by the court to represent Spears, but whom she criticised last month for not doing enough to help her end the arrangement.

Spears posted on Instagram: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????

“Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!

“If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!!

“PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love !!!!”.

It comes after both Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne shared messages in support of her on social media.

Jamie Lynn, 30, best known for starring in Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, had posted on her Instagram stories: “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull shit once and for all. Amen.”

Spears’ finances and personal affairs have been controlled by the conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Her father, Jamie, has largely overseen her life and career since, though Spears has been trying to oust him from the role.

The #FreeBritney movement has called for the conservatorship to be terminated.

Earlier this week, Spears told a court in Los Angeles she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.