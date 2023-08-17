Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split – a timeline of their romance

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of her music video in 2016 (PA)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly divorcing after 14 months of marriage.

Here is a timeline of the romance between the pop star and the personal trainer:

– October 2016

Spears first meets the aspiring actor on the set of the music video for her song Slumber Party.

Asghari plays her love interest in the video, for a song from her album Glory. The pair swap numbers and Spears later invites him for sushi.

– January 2017

Spears goes public with the romance, making their relationship Instagram-official.

– July 2019

The pair make their red carpet debut at the premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

– September 2021

The couple announce their engagement, with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

She shared a video of herself wearing a diamond ring and wrote: “I can’t… believe it,” alongside diamond ring emojis and a love heart.

New York City jewellers Forever Diamonds said on Instagram it designed the ring, which has the word “lioness” engraved on the inside of the band.

Lioness is Asghari’s nickname for Spears.

– November 2021

The court conservatorship that has controlled Spears’s life for 13 years is ended.

Spears has previously cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wants an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

– April 2022

The couple reveal they are expecting their first child together.

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from October 2004 to July 2007.

– May 2022

The pair share the sad news that Spears has had a miscarriage.

She writes on Instagram: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

“This is a devastating time for any parent.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

– June 9, 2022

The couple get married at Spears’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Spears wears a dress designed by Donatella Versace, who is also in attendance.

But the happy day takes a strange turn when Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander, to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, turns up.

Alexander, who was a childhood friend of Spears, is streaming live on Instagram when he approaches the house. He appears in a mostly empty but decorated room, telling security that she has invited him.

He is later charged with stalking, trespassing, vandalism and battery.

– August 2023

Asghari is said to have filed for divorce after an increase in reports about disharmony between the couple.