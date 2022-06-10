Britney Spears and Madonna recreate kiss during wedding celebrations

Britney Spears and Madonna have re-enacted their on-stage kiss from the 2003 video music awards during her wedding celebrations.

Pop princesses Spears and Christina Aguilera joined Madonna on stage almost two decades ago and performed her hit Like A Virgin.

During the performance, watched by a star-studded audience including Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Madonna’s then-husband Guy Ritchie, the Queen of Pop kissed both women on the lips.

On Wednesday, Madonna shared images on Instagram of the pair recreating the kiss after Spears married fitness trainer and model Sam Asghari at her Los Angeles home.

Madonna said: “Britney you look so happy and in love. I wish you and Sam all the best!

“Last night was fun and sweaty.”

The Material Girl singer, 63, also shared a group picture of guest-stars Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore with Spears wearing a custom Versace off-the-shoulder dress with a slit.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The wedding comes just months after the pop megastar was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

The controversial legal arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.