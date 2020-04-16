Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake put split behind them with Instagram exchange

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake put their high-profile split behind them as the Toxic singer celebrated her ex-boyfriend’s music.

Spears said Timberlake is a “genius” as she showed off her dance moves to his hit song Filthy.

She spun around for the camera and stuck out her tongue while dressed in white shorts and a white crop.

She wrote: “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days!!!!

“As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored .

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD !!!!!!

Timberlake replied with a crying laughing emoji and a string of praise hands emojis.

Spears’ current boyfriend Sam Asghari also commented, writing: “Snapchat, Instagram, tiktok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you.”

Spears and Timberlake had a high-profile relationship in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before splitting in 2002.

