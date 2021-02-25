British rising stars to be showcased at SXSW festival

Singer-songwriter Lilla Vargen is one of the British Music Embassy’s showcased artists at the SXSW festival (British Music Embassy/PA)

The line-up for the British Music Embassy at the SXSW festival has been unveiled.

Rising star musicians will be showcased at the annual film, music and interactive media event in Austin, Texas, which is virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The 35 artists vary in genre, from pop to psych-rock to afro-futurism, according to the British Music Embassy.

They include rock band Black Country, New Road, singer-songwriter Connie Constance, indie group Drug Store Romeos and the post-punk Yard Act.

The British Music Embassy usually takes over a venue at SXSW and puts the spotlight on some of the best new music from around the UK.

This year, it has recorded live performances which can be watched on the SXSW portal. A selection of performances will later be made available to view on SXSW’s YouTube channel, organisers said.

Singer-songwriter and showcased artist Lilla Vargen said: “The past year has been devastating for live music, and SXSW being able to go ahead in some form is a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully can signal the return of more opportunities like this. I can’t wait to head to Austin when it is safe to do so.”

The 2021 SXSW festival is scheduled to take place from March 16-20.

PA Media