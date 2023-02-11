| 7.2°C Dublin

Brit winners Flo post cut-out Harry Styles picture after meeting him at show

The London-formed three-piece girl group are the winner of the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

Flo, pictured, at the Brit Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A singer from the girl band Flo has shared that she had a cardboard cut-out of Harry Styles when she was younger, as she met her idol at the Brit Awards.

The London-formed R&B three-piece girl group – which includes Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer – were named the winner of the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award before the ceremony started.

