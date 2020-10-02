Bristol punk band Idles top the charts with Ultra Mono

Idles have scored their first number one album (Official Charts Company/PA)

Bristolian punk band Idles have scored their first number one album with Ultra Mono.

Their third record, the follow-up to 2018’s Mercury Prize-nominated Joy As An Act Of Resistance, scored 27,000 chart sales.

Ultra Mono also becomes the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far, having shifted 15,400 copies over the past seven days.

Ultra Mono is UKâs #1 album. Massive congrats to @idlesband and endless gratitude for their inimitable fans! 🎉🎉🎉https://t.co/UwLv2b5d8e pic.twitter.com/7OnAqdP9ya — Partisan Records (@partisanrecords) October 2, 2020

Idles told OfficialCharts.com: “Beyond all the praise and accolades we have received there is something magic about feeling carried by the ones you love. Forever grateful, IDLES x”

Ultra Mono, which was widely praised by critics for its political lyrics and sound, is the first of seven new releases and re-entries in this week’s top 10.

US rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon sits at number two after topping the charts last week.

Rapper-turned-punk rocker Machine Gun Kelly debuts at number three with his fifth studio album Tickets To My Downfall, his first top-five record.

After winning the Mercury Prize last week, Michael Kiwanuka’s self-titled Kiwanuka jumps back to number four.

On the singles chart, 24kGoldn holds on to number one for a second week with Mood featuring rapper Iann Dior.

PA Media