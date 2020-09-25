Brian May says he has got his ‘sparkle’ back after heart attack

Queen guitarist Brian May says he is “turning a corner” and has got his “sparkle” back after suffering a heart attack earlier this year.

The 73-year-old said in May that doctors had found three blocked arteries stopping the supply of blood to his heart after he was treated for pain due to a rip in his gluteus maximus and a compressed sciatic nerve.

Appearing on The One Show, he offered an update on his recovery.

He said: “I’m OK now. That’s all you need to know. I got hit pretty hard and pretty low. A series of medical incidents, I guess you could say. It takes you very low.

So glad to hear that @DrBrianMay is on the mend! 💛#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/lgrfn1xrED — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 25, 2020

“So I am now on physical exercise and cardio rehab and I think I am turning a corner. I feel like I have got my sparkle back, just in the last few days, actually.

“But it has been a while. It was a tough one.”

May previously said he was under pressure to have a triple bypass but eventually chose to have stents (tubes that open blocked passageways) put in.

He appeared on the programme alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor and lead singer, American Idol star Adam Lambert, to discuss their forthcoming live album – their first together.

It will include performances from festivals including Lisbon’s Rock in Rio, Isle Of Wight Festival and Summer Sonic in Japan.

Expand Close Queen and Adam Lambert (Brojan Hohnjec/Miracle Productions/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queen and Adam Lambert (Brojan Hohnjec/Miracle Productions/PA)

Explaining how lockdown had prompted them to compile the record, May said: “I don’t know we had time before.

“It was Roger that said, ‘Everyone is sitting around and the one thing we can do is we can put out a live album’.

“It encompasses everything we have done all around the world. It symbolises where we have been for the last eight years with Adam.

“It was a great opportunity and once we saw the stuff we thought, ‘Wow, people are going to love it’.”

Taylor, 71, said: “We wanted to pick what we thought were really great performances and we wanted to cover a lot of different countries and show the different audiences.”

Expand Close Live Around The World (Queen/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Live Around The World (Queen/PA)

The 20 tracks include Queen favourites like Don’t Stop Me Now and I Want To Break Free as well as lesser-known tracks such as Freddie Mercury’s Love Kills.

Live Around The World is released worldwide on October 2 on EMI Records.

PA Media