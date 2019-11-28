Brian May and David Gilmour gift guitars to Christmas cancer auction

Queen’s Brian May and former Pink Floyd star David Gilmour are among the revered rock guitarists who have contributed signed instruments and equipment to a cancer charity auction.

Ex-Smiths star Johnny Marr, Paul Weller and Pete Townshend have also handed over signed items for the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Christmas fundraiser.

Pete Townshend (Yui Mok/PA)

The so-called 12 Strummers Strumming auction runs from November 29 to December 12 online.

Last Christmas, the charity raised £35,000 through a similar auction of drum equipment donated by artists such as Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, Phil Collins and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason.

The line-up this year also includes Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Muse’s Matt Bellamy, and Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno as well as members of Bring Me The Horizon, Doves, The Script and Snow Patrol.

Serge Pizzorno on stage with Kasabian (Joel Ryan/PA)

Director of fundraising Liz Tait said: “Not only is music a massive part of teenagers’ lives, it’s at the heart of Teenage Cancer Trust, and so we’re delighted to be launching the 12 Strummers Strumming auction this Christmas with the support of so many music icons.

“Christmas can be a really tough time of year for young people with cancer, but Teenage Cancer Trust’s specialist nurses and Youth Support Coordinators work hard to spread festive cheer and keep Christmas special for young people.

“Not only would these guitars make the perfect Christmas present for any music fan, but the funds raised will make an extraordinary difference to the lives of young people with cancer at Christmas, and all year round.”

