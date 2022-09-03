| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bret McKenzie: ‘We’re all trying to work out how to live with this doom’

Ahead of his Dublin concert next month, the Oscar-winning Flight of the Conchords star tells explains why he got serious on his new album

Bret McKenzie: &lsquo;I was telling Steely Dan&rsquo;s guitarist to play more like Steely Dan.&rsquo; Photo by Rebecca McMillan Expand

Close

Bret McKenzie: &lsquo;I was telling Steely Dan&rsquo;s guitarist to play more like Steely Dan.&rsquo; Photo by Rebecca McMillan

Bret McKenzie: ‘I was telling Steely Dan’s guitarist to play more like Steely Dan.’ Photo by Rebecca McMillan

Bret McKenzie: ‘I was telling Steely Dan’s guitarist to play more like Steely Dan.’ Photo by Rebecca McMillan

Kevin EG Perry

Early in 2010, Bret McKenzie decided it was about time he started guitar lessons.

The New Zealand-born actor and songwriter enrolled himself in a class at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, a music school founded in 2001 by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Most Watched

Privacy