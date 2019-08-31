‘Brecht was punk. Lydon hasn’t written anything so dark’ - Gavin Friday talks Brecht, Virgin Prunes, and the new breed of Irish rockers

The film was Cabaret, the Weimar Republic-set musical starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey. And it made an enormous impact on the schoolboy, then known simply as Fionán Hanvey.

"It came out around the time that Ziggy Stardust was happening, and it was like a German Ziggy! It was dealing with politics and sex and as a kid with an open mouth for anything that's different, that was really revelatory for me. It felt like a complete escape from this horrible, depressing country we lived in the 70s."

The Bob Fosse-film would kick-start a lifelong fascination with Germany, expressionism and cabaret - and with the great German playwright Bertolt Brecht and his frequent collaborator and compatriot, the composer Kurt Weill.

It was an obsession that he would channel into his avant-garde rock band, the Virgin Prunes, in the 1980s and it's one that still informs his music. In September, he will be one of a number of guests performing two special shows at Dublin's National Concert Hall in honour of Brecht.

"And Brecht and Weill may have been into atonalism and [Arnold] Schoenberg and classical German heavy shit, but they were also fascinated by America and were fans of jazz and Scott Joplin."

He cuts an engaging figure when talking about the dramatist's work. "Look at Brecht's lyrics - they're so visceral. They're punk, you know what I mean? Johnny Lydon hasn't writing anything as dark as that."

He says Brecht's subject matter is "scarily" relevant for today's challenging times where, even in Ireland, the ugly stain of far-right racism has raised its head this year. "The Threepenny Opera [one of Brecht's best-known works] is 90 years old and it's about the rise of the right and a refugee crisis, and all sorts of issues that are as pertinent now as they were then."

He is especially sickened by the self-styled "patriots" who parrot hate towards immigrants and Muslims. "We've a refugee culture in this country - we've gone all over the world. I'm really proud of this new Ireland. It's become one of the most forward-thinking places - Repeal has been sorted out, our Taoiseach is the gay son of an Indian. All of that would have been unthinkable up to pretty recently."

Born in 1959 - Friday turns 60 in October - the young Fionán grew up in a household that was strongly republican. His father, he says, was the embodiment of a very traditional, Catholic Ireland. He explored his upbringing and his relationship with his father on his most recent studio album, 2011's catholic - the lower case 'C', he said at the time, was deliberate.

In his early teens he would form friendships with neighbouring boys that he would keep for life. Paul Hewson and Derek Rowen - soon to be known as Bono and Guggi, respectively - would encourage him to look to music and he and Guggi formed the Virgin Prunes at the end of the 1970s. He would also work in various capacities with U2, but more of that later.

He got his nom de plume from an old TV ad for Wavin drainage pipes. "Don't ask! It's a long story. And the Friday part was from [the Robinson Crusoe character] Man Friday because I was able to get on with everyone."

Around the time that Bono was starting out with U2, Friday was pursuing a different road with a very different band. "I don't know if the Virgin Prunes were ever popular in this country," he muses, "but they really 'got' us in places like Germany and France. Here, people thought, 'Who the f*** do you think you are?'"

Memory of one early Dublin show remains lucid. "We played McGonagles in around 1978 and I remember looking out into the audience and it was all punks and kids, and then I noted this older woman and she'd a feather boa and cigarette. It was Agnes Bernelle [the celebrated German cabaret performer who had made Dublin her home and was well known in artistic and social circles] and she invited us out to tea in Sandymount. And it was like Sunset Boulevard out there, with all the photos of Agnes on the wall. She gave me cassettes of The Threepenny Opera and that's where my love of Brecht started."

The Prunes released two albums - both remain very much of their time. "This might sound pretentious, but I always saw the Prunes as my university. I was just hungry for knowledge all the time and it was through that band that I was finding out about chanson and jazz."

Friday's solo career has been fascinating and he remains especially proud his 1995 album, Shag Tobacco. A distillation of all the elements of music that had informed him up to that time, it features a bona-fide classic single, 'Angel'. He's done plenty of film soundtrack work, too - much of it in collaboration with his friend Maurice Seezer. Credits include In the Name of the Father, In America and Breakfast on Pluto.

He has been a 'special advisor' on several U2 tours and it was he who helped Bono devise his famous Mephisto stage character in the early 1990s. "Bono had created this character called the Mirrorball Man for the Zoo TV tour for America when we went to Europe, I thought this won't f***ing run here, so let's put horns on your head and see what the devil looks like'."

He says he has long thrilled at the extraordinary success that U2 have enjoyed. "I remember [the late Hot Press journalist] Bill Graham saying, 'Eventually U2 will turn into the Virgin Prunes, but I don't know what will happen to the Prunes'. And I think he was sort of right because there was a little bit of the Prunes happening in U2 in that 90s experimental period."

There hasn't been a great deal of work since catholic, save for a little-known album (Atonalism) he made last year with a French band called Atonalist. But he says he is in the final process of completing an as-yet-untitled album with former collaborator, Dave Ball of Soft Cell. It will be released next year.

"Life gets in the way," he says of the lengthy hiatus. "My mum got really ill and she passed away two years ago. She got that poxy disease, Alzheimer's. And when she went, I was angry, because I was friends with my ma. I mean catholic was about dealing with me and my da and I had that very functional relationship with him, which really isn't that odd for Irish men of my age. But I was close to her."

And, he says even if she hadn't got ill and was still alive, he would have taken his sweet time between releases. "I don't want to be making albums like it's a conveyor belt - releasing something every one or two years and then touring. You want some meat and potatoes to write about."

The perilous state of the world weighs heavily on his new material. "I just can't believe that a lot of young contemporary musicians are just paddling away dealing with pap."

But he is happy to see the emergence of a new breed of Irish rock bands. "The Fontaines DC, The Murder Capital… it's great to hear an angsty f***ing kid from Dublin going, 'F***ing c'mon!' It's really refreshing. And it's been way too long. And yeah, I know all the riffs - they're from The Fall, but f*** off. It's Irish and it's not afraid."

Gavin Friday along with Cathal Coughlan, Blixa Bargeld, Ute Lemper and others will perform Bertolt Brecht Songs and Poems for 2019 at the National Concert Hall on September 14 and 15.

Indo Review