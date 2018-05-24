Boyband A1 to reunite with tour to mark their 20th anniversary

In a statement published on Twitter, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, Paul Marazzi and Ben Adams told fans they would perform together for the first time in nearly 15 years later this year.

The band said: “WE’RE SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE 1ST OF OUR 20TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION DATES – STARTING WITH SINGAPORE.”

Christian, Mark and Ben added: “We’re unbelievably excited that Paul will be joining us again to bring the original line up of a1 back together for the very first time in nearly 15 years.”