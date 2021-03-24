Boy George to create content for cryptocurrency exchange platform

Boy George’s content will include animated and still versions of his own paintings, as well as music and other artistic endeavours (Ian West/PA)

Boy George has said he will be “mixing all of the things I do together” as he announced he will be creating content for cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com’s new non-fungible token (NFT) platform.

An NFT is a unique digital token, a limited edition asset in the digital world, including jpegs and video clips, that can be bought and sold like any other item but has no physical form of its own.

The NFT works as a certification for ownership of a physical asset which means the NFT will effectively function like a rare trading card.

NFTs are bought using cryptocurrency and run on a blockchain, a decentralised digital ledger that documents transactions and ownership.

Crypto.com previously announced the platform will feature content from Snoop Dogg and Lionel Richie and sea shanty singer Nathan Evans, and will make a bid to be the “world’s largest and most user-friendly NFT platform”.

Boy George’s content will include animated and still versions of his own paintings, as well as music and other artistic endeavours.

He said: “I think life turned me into art. My role models were both artistic types and hard-working types.

“I’ve painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner.

“I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sounds like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac.

“Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical.

“I’m mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced.”

Crypto.com/NFT, which is launching on March 26, will also host content from athletes and sports.

