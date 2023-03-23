| 11.8°C Dublin

Boy George and Culture Club to support Sir Rod Stewart’s UK summer tour

The tour dates include Durham, Bristol, Plymouth, Hull, Northampton and Edinburgh.

Sir Rod Stewart&rsquo;s summer tour kicks off on June 24 2003 (Victoria Jones/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Boy George and Culture Club have been announced as the support act for Sir Rod Stewart’s UK summer tour.

It will kick off at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on June 24 before heading to Northampton’s cinch Stadium and the Badminton Estate in Bristol, which is hosting a live event for the first time.

