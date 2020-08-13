Boom in streaming service subscriptions is here to stay, says trade body

A boom in subscriptions to streaming services during the lockdown is set to continue despite restrictions being eased, according to a trade body for the entertainment industry.

Music and video streaming platforms have performed well throughout the pandemic, research by the Entertainment Retailers’ Association (ERA) suggests.

A survey by the organisation found that 10.5% of people said they had signed up for the Disney+ streaming platform since the lockdown began.

These are incredible results and show that digital services were not just a distress purchase during lockdown, but are continuing to transform Britain's entertainment habits for the long term Kim Bayley, Entertainment Retailers' Association

The service, which was launched in the UK in March, had the largest increase in subscribers of any platform, the research suggests.

Netflix came second with 8.4%, while 5.6% of people said they had signed up to Amazon Prime for both its music and video content.

Spotify experienced a 4.2% increase in subscribers while 2.5% of people said they had signed up for Sky satellite television.

Most of these subscribers say they will continue their subscriptions, the ERA said.

More than 93% of Amazon Prime Music Unlimited customers said they will continue paying for the service as lockdown eases.

Additionally, more than 60% of those paying for any service that featured in the top 10 of the lockdown growth chart said they would continue their subscriptions.

Expand Close (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Andrew Matthews/PA)

ERA CEO Kim Bayley said: “These are incredible results and show that digital services were not just a distress purchase during lockdown, but are continuing to transform Britain’s entertainment habits for the long term.

“The significant investment by digital services in convenience, range and accessibility are clearly paying dividends.”

The ERA research tracked the entertainment choices of a representative panel of between 1,300 and 2,000 people.

PA Media