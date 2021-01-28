Bono's guitar is going under the hammer for charity

Rare guitars used by musicians including George Harrison, Bono and Tom Petty are going under the hammer for charity (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Hundreds of items from the famed instrument manufacturer Gretsch’s archives will be up for auction for the first time, including prototypes played by leading industry figures.

All funds from the Julien’s Auction sale will go towards the Gretsch Foundation.

Highlights include a Silvertone Danelectro guitar owned by former Beatle Harrison and rockstar Petty and given as a gift to Fred Gretsch in 1987.

The instrument, a prototype of supergroup Traveling Wilburys’ Gretsch guitar line, is expected to fetch between £14,600-£29,200.

A Gretsch prototype of U2 star Bono’s Irish Falcon Model 6136 electric guitar complete with green finish and the words “The Goal is Soul” on the pickguard has a guide price of between £5,800-£7,300.

A Historic Series G3100 acoustic guitar signed by the revered folk singer John Prine is predicted to sell for between £511-£658. Prine, a contemporary of Bob Dylan, died in April last year aged 73 after contracting Covid-19.

Other highlights include a 1964 Gretsch Chet Atkins Nashville PX6120 electric guitar with orange finish, a 1959 Chet Atkins PX6121 electric guitar and a 1963 Gretsch Chet Atkins Tennessean PX6119 electric guitar with dark cherry finish.

The instruments are expected to fetch between £1,400-£5,650 each.

Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Gretsch instruments are one of the most iconic and renowned in the world and are part of American pop culture.

“We are honoured to bring to auction this historic archive of the trailblazing Gretsch family whose innovations and leadership produced these magnificent visual and sonic works of art that elevated the legends who played them.”

The Property From The Gretsch Family Archives Benefiting The Gretsch Foundation auction is due to take place live in Beverly Hills and online on March 26-27.

PA Media