| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Bono: Pressure to look ‘macho’ stopped me from admitting love of Abba

The singer has recorded a session for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room alongside The Edge.

Bono and The Edge performed in Radio 2&rsquo;s Piano Room at the Maida Vale studios (BBC/PA) Expand

Close

Bono and The Edge performed in Radio 2&rsquo;s Piano Room at the Maida Vale studios (BBC/PA)

Bono and The Edge performed in Radio 2’s Piano Room at the Maida Vale studios (BBC/PA)

Bono and The Edge performed in Radio 2’s Piano Room at the Maida Vale studios (BBC/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

U2 frontman Bono has said the pressure to look “macho” as a young man stopped him from admitting he enjoyed the music of Abba.

The singer, 62, said he did not have the “courage” to “own up” to liking the Swedish pop superstars but now was able to see that “you can’t be empirical about everything in art”.

Most Watched

Privacy