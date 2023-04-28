Bono: ‘Harry Belafonte taught me one of the most important lessons of my life, while tying his shoes’

The world lost a giant this week. In his 96 years on this planet, Harry Belafonte didn’t just leave a mark — he blasted the landscape, carved and etched roads and paths others could walk down, as activists and as artists. He loved music and it loved him, but the fight for civil rights became the calling into which he poured his intellect, his clarity of purpose and his impatience with injustice. He had a voice and he used it.