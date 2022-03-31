Body & Soul line-up announced: Róisín Murphy, Mogwai, Sampa The Great, Yves Tumor and CMAT

Body & Soul has announced an exciting line-up with Róisín Murphy, Mogwai and CMAT to perform at the three-day summer festival,.

Early bird tickets are already sold out for the 2022 indie festival programme, which will take place across the summer solstice weekend on June 17-19 at Ballinlough Castle Estate, Co Westmeath.

Organiser said audiences can expect an “immersive and adventurous” weekend as this year’s festival has halved attendances and doubled its “curatorial commitment”, with just 5,500 weekend tickets for the “strikingly smaller” event.

The festival main stage will be under the spotlight at key moments across the weekend, with stellar performances expected from acclaimed musical acts including Róisín Murphy, who will perform from her fifth solo album Róisín Machine.

Hot off the trail of their European tour, Scottish post-rock band Mogwai, who marked their 25th anniversary last year, will close the festival on Sunday night.

Body & Soul will welcome artists such as MC and poet Sampa the Great, Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf and the dance floor poetics of experimental musician and producer Yves Tumor.

Dublin artist CMAT, whose debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, flew to the top of the Irish charts earlier this year is also set to perform.

Other performances will includeWelsh electronic musician and producer Kelly Lee Owens, American soul legend Lee Fields, LA synth-pop and electronic duo Magdelena Bay, Sinead O’Brien, Parisian rave artist Godford and Dublin’s Pillow Queens.

Alongside the musical programme, Body & Soul organisers said the festival will host a “diverse array of artists and experiences across the weekend”.

“From a large-scale immersive work created by digital installation artist Aoife Dunne, forming part of the Woodlands specially commissioned, site-specific art gallery, to genre-defying multi-instrumentalist Peter Broderick who will present a unique, three-part performance, fusing foraging, with siesta soundscapes and a live performance,” a spokesperson said.

“Also expanding the musical experiences across the weekend, Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley will present a talk and DJ set inspired by his new Faber Social book, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, charting the story of pop from 1900 to the mid-1950s; while the not-to-be-missed good old Pagan Rave will mark the solstice on Saturday night, featuring costume, fire performance, traditional Irish music and DJs.”

Organisers added that sustainability “is behind everything Body & Soul does” and this year’s festival will be the first circular festival in Ireland “through a programme of recycling, reusing and repurposing all elements of the festival’s production, with a five-year plan to become carbon neutral by 2027”.