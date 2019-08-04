Blink-182 held in lockdown at hotel following El Paso shooting

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has said the band were “locked down” in a hotel following the mass shooting in El Paso.

The group had been due to play a show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in the Texas border town when 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting in a busy shopping centre.

Hoppus said the band were leaving breakfast and due to head to the mall when they heard reports of the shooting.

He added there were initially incorrect reports that another attack was also taking place at another mall.

we were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. then — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

He wrote on Twitter: “We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings.

update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building. — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) August 3, 2019

“I don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. So terrible.”

Following today’s terrible tragedy in El Paso we are postponing our Sunday, August 4th show at the UTEP Don Haskins Arena in solidarity with the community. Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso. — blink-182 (@blink182) August 4, 2019

PA Media