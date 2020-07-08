Billie Eilish’s mother reveals extent of star’s devotion to Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother joked she once considered taking the star to therapy over her obsession with Justin Bieber (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish’s mother joked she once considered taking the star to therapy over her obsession with Justin Bieber.

Pop sensation Eilish, 18, has previously spoken of her devotion to the Baby singer and described how her bedroom wall was adorned with his posters.

Now, her parents have revealed how intense her passion was, saying she would cry while listening to his music.

Billie Eilish has opened up on her love of Justin Bieber (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish has opened up on her love of Justin Bieber (Ian West/PA)

During an appearance on Eilish’s me & dad radio Apple Music show, her mother Maggie Baird said: “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain.”

Eilish said she would become emotional while watching Bieber’s music video for his 2012 hit As Long As You Love Me.

“I would watch the music video for this song and just sob,” the teenage Grammy winner said.

Discussing the song, Baird, an actress whose TV credits include Bones, The X-Files and Six Feet Under, added: “I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying.

“Everyone knows the whole Billie/Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.”

Eilish got to meet Bieber, 26, for the first time at Coachella last year. The pair were pictured sharing a hug following Eilish’s lauded debut performance at the festival.

