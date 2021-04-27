| 8.9°C Dublin

Billie Eilish to release new album Happier Than Ever

It will be released on July 30.

Tom Horton

Billie Eilish is to release new album Happier Than Ever this summer.

It will be the 19-year-old US singer’s second album following the 2019 release of When We All Go To Sleep, Where Do We Go?

The 16-track album has been written by Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Eilish wrote on Instagram: “MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!

“this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.

“i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

Eilish shared the message alongside an image of what appeared to be the album cover, which contains a close-up of her tearful face.

The singer’s debut album spent three weeks at the top of the UK album chart.

Eilish also revealed she will release a new single on Thursday.

Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30.

PA Media

