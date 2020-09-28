Billie Eilish to feature in Apple TV+ documentary

A documentary featuring Billie Eilish is set to be released by Apple TV+ in February.

The film is directed by RJ Cutler, whose previous credits include The War Room and The September Issue.

A trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blury, which was shared by the singer on social media, appeared to feature footage of her sat as a piano as a child.

The rest of the trailer, which was mostly animated, gave little away about the focus of the documentary.

Last month, Eilish encouraged her fans to register to vote as she criticised president Donald Trump during an appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention last month.

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid – not deny them,” she said.

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish added.

Earlier this year, Eilish became the youngest artist to release a James Bond title track.

No Time To Die, which will feature in the upcoming film, reached number one in the UK singles chart.

PA Media