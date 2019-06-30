Billie Eilish thanks Glastonbury crowd for not leaving after technical issues

The 17-year-old singer performed on the Other Stage on Sunday, treating the crowd to a string of tracks such as Bad Guy, You Should See Me In A Crown and Copycat.

As her set neared the end, Eilish said she had been looking “angry as f***” as a result of some technical issues, although she did not elaborate.

"If you're happy as hell, I want you to live in that feeling..." 🖤



Our eternal inspiration = @BillieEilish 🖤🖤🖤🖤 #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/UZh88yiYgl — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 30, 2019

“It doesn’t matter,” she went on.

“I’m here for you guys and none of this matters, it’s just me and you and I love you.

“Thank you for bearing with me, I really appreciate it.

“Thank you for not leaving. I know you could have.”

Eilish recalled her first big show in the UK, where she performed for 200 people.

“I thought it was the most amazing thing and now it’s like the whole world is looking at me right now, and it’s incredible,” she said.

“So thank you for making this happen and thank you for believing in me.”

Press Association