Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest solo headliner at Glastonbury

Billie Eilish will make history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night as Glastonbury Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The Grammy-winning singer, 20, will perform alongside her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell.

The US pop star made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage and treated crowds to a string of tracks such as Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown.

Expand Close Billie Eilish performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Billie Eilish performing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the weeks leading up to Glastonbury, Eilish has played a string of UK and European tour dates and also hosted a climate event, Overheated, at London’s O2 Arena.

She also topped the bill at Coachella in the US in April, bringing out guests Khalid and Damon Albarn for a set that thrilled fans and reviewers.

The weather was set to be dry during her performance, despite the high chance of showers throughout the afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “It’s going to be a fairly cloudy start to the morning, there is going to be a few showers around but on the light side generally so a bit of a cloudy damp start to the day but quite a warm start with temperatures around 16C.

“It does look like it will get drier and brighter as the morning goes on.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Video of the Day

“There will be a few glimmers of sunshine by the early afternoon but then it looks like into the early evening there is a band of rain that is coming from the west so around 4pm there will be some showery rain that will push eastwards across Glastonbury – but it should clear around about 7pm.

“The rest of the evening should be dry, if we get any sunshine it will be around 19C but compared to today 24C it will be a cooler day.”

On the day Eilish headlines Glastonbury, Sir Paul McCartney will be warming up for his Saturday headline slot by performing at a Somerset music venue.

The surprise gig at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset was announced on Thursday, with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.

Sir Paul will also make history as Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage on Saturday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The festival will see the former Beatle return to top the Pyramid stage bill for the second time after a performance in 2004.

It marks exactly a week after celebrating his 80th birthday and 60 years of music making.

The music offering this year will also feature Kendrick Lamar headlining on Sunday, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday Teatime Legends slot.