Billie Eilish reveals how the pandemic has affected her songwriting

The singer has been speaking with British Vogue.

Billie Eilish says the pandemic has helped her songwriting (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Tom Horton, PA

Billie Eilish has said she has “grown so much” while songwriting during the pandemic.

The US singer, 19, made the comment in a cover interview with British Vogue in which she displayed her new blonde look.

She said she feels “more like a woman, somehow” since dying her hair.

(British Vogue/PA) Expand

Eilish also told the magazine the pandemic has helped her songwriting.

“I’ve grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it’s crazy to think about,” she said.

“I think change is one of the best gifts in the world.”

Eilish said she is often asked what her younger self would think about her life now.

She added: “And that’s a good thing to think about in some cases, but I also think you shouldn’t try to be a person that your future self is going to be.

“You should be exactly who you feel like you are and want to be in that moment, otherwise you’re going to go insane.”

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands on Friday.

PA Media

