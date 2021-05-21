Billie Eilish announces Dublin and Belfast dates on upcoming tour

Billie Eilish has announced two Dublin dates on her upcoming world tour in 2022.

The Grammy-winning musician will perform at the 3 Arena on June 4 and 5 next year and before that she will play for one night at Belfast’s SSE Arena on June 3.

The Happier Than Ever World Tour will begin in New Orleans in the US on February 3, 2022, and is due to finish in Zurich on July 2nd.

The tour has been announced ahead of the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which comes out this summer.

Read More

The 19-year-old wrote: “GOING ON TOURRRRRR AGAINNNNNN JSKCHSKCJSLFJKSNDHSK FINALLYYYYYYY

“‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ EEEEEEEEEEEEEEE”

The American singer has performed in Ireland before at Electric Picnic in 2019 but has yet to grace the stage at the 3 Arena.

Tickets for the gig start at €69.25 and go on sale next Friday, May 28, at 10am.

Presale tickets will be released on Wednesday 26 and Thursday May 27 for those with exclusive codes.