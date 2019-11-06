Billie Eilish and Lizzo to perform at American Music Awards

The two biggest breakthrough acts in music this year, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.

The two biggest breakthrough acts in music this year, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.

Dick Clark productions announced that other performers at the November 24 event include Camila Cabello, nominated for collaboration of the year for Senorita with Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa, whose debut album is the most streamed by a female artist in Spotify history.

The show will be broadcast live on US TV from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Eilish is competing for six AMAs, including favourite female pop/rock artist and favourite pop/rock album.

Lizzo has been one of the big breakthrough acts this year (PA)

Her debut — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — is one of the top-selling albums of the year. It launched multiple top 40 hits including Bad Guy, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lizzo, nominated for three AMAs, released her debut in 2013 but she achieved major success this year.

Her two-year-old song Truth Hurts topped the Hot 100 chart for seven weeks and her three-year-old song Good As Hell just reached the Top 10 on the pop charts and is number one on the R&B charts. Lizzo released her major-label debut album, Cuz I Love You, earlier this year.

Previously announced performer Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award at the AMAs, where she is nominated for five honours.

Taylor Swift is up for five awards (PA)

Throughout her career, she has won 23 AMAs and she could break Michael Jackson’s record of 24 wins.

Swift will compete for the top prize — artist of the year — along with Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey.

PA Media