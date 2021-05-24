Billboard Music Awards: The main winners

The Weeknd enjoyed a night to remember at the Billboard Music Awards, while Pop Smoke and Taylor Swift were also among the winners.
The Canadian R&B star won 10 prizes on the night powered by his hugely successful album After Hours.
Here are the main winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
Top artist – The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 artist – The Weeknd
Top male artist – The Weeknd
Top female artist – Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 artist – Taylor Swift
Top rap artist – Pop Smoke
Top duo/group – BTS
Top-selling song – BTS (Dynamite)
Top country female artist – Gabby Barrett
Top country song – Gabby Barrett (I Hope)
Top Latin artist – Bad Bunny
Top Hot 100 song – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)
Top rap song – DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (Rockstar)
Top rock artist – Machine Gun Kelly
Top Billboard 200 album – Pop Smoke (Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon)
Artist of the decade – Drake
Billboard icon award – P!nk
