Bill Clinton among famous faces remembering ‘rock n roll icon’ Christine McVie

Former US president Bill Clinton was among the famous faces remembering “rock n roll icon” Christine McVie and her “legendary career”.

Heavyweights from across the music industry including Duran Duran, Haim, Questlove and Sheryl Crow all posted online tributes to the Fleetwood Mac star following news of her death.

McVie, who featured in the band alongside Mick Fleetwood, her husband John McVie, as well as Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, died on Wednesday at the age of 79.

Clinton said that the band’s track Don’t Stop, written by McVie and used as his 1992 campaign song, had “captured the mood of a nation eager for better days”.

“I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” he wrote.

“Don’t Stop was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days.

“I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

As well as a joint statement from the band, Fleetwood and Nicks also penned their own personal messages to McVie, with Nicks quoting lines from a song by sister rock trio Haim.

In their own post on Instagram, Haim said the “sisterhood” of McVie and Nicks had been “so vital to us growing up”.

“We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces” they said.

“The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives.

“From playing ‘say that you love me’ in rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing Christine sing ‘over my head’ live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. Rip beautiful songbird.”

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor said McVie had “radiated both purity and sass in equal measure”.

“So so sad to hear about Christine McVie, an artist I held dear and close to my heart,” Taylor posted from the band’s account.

“One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. – John.”

The official account of The Doors tweeted: “Rest in peace rock n’ roll icon Christine McVie, singer and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac.

“McVie helped shape the sound of the ’70s alongside her counterparts in Fleetwood Mac.”

Another tribute came from US musician Sheryl Crow, who wrote: “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven.

“The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP.”

Academy-award winning musician Questlove described McVie as “one of the nicest humans ever”.

McVie was also the recipient of two Grammy awards and was named the organisation’s Person Of The Year Honoree in 2018.

“The Recording Academy has been honored to celebrate Christine McVie and her work with Fleetwood Mac throughout her legendary career,” read a statement from chief executive Harvey Mason Jr.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Christine during this difficult time.”