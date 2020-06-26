Beyonce to receive BET’s humanitarian award

Beyonce is set to receive the humanitarian award from Black Entertainment Television (BET) (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce is set to receive the humanitarian award from Black Entertainment Television (BET).

The pop titan will be honoured during Sunday’s BET Awards, which celebrate black and ethnic minority artists and sportspeople.

Beyonce will follow in the footsteps of figures including Muhammad Ali, Denzel Washington and John Legend in receiving the humanitarian award.

BET said it was in recognition of her work as a philanthropist, with the star’s BeyGOOD project helping disadvantaged communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Sunday’s ceremony, which will be a virtual event, basketball star Kobe Bryant and rock and roll pioneer Little Richard will both be honoured following their deaths this year.

Canadian rapper Drake leads the way in nominations with six nods, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist.

Breakthrough rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow Drake with five nominations each.

Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby earned four nominations each.

The BET Awards celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

