Beyonce teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for Savage remix

Beyonce has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of the latter’s viral hit Savage.

The song, complete with multiple new verses, arrived unexpectedly on Wednesday, with pop titan Beyonce singing about video sharing app TikTok, her clothing line Ivy Park and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

All proceeds go towards the coronavirus relief effort in Houston, Texas, where both artists are from.

“Write my name in ice,” Beyonce sings on the remix. “Can’t argue with these lazy bitches, I just raise my price. I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater, and my mama was a savage.”

Announcing the track, Megan The Stallion tweeted: “I’m f***ing crying rn (right now) HOUSTON WE ON.”

The 25-year-old also called Beyonce “queen”. The song soon began trending.

Taking to Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion, whose song Hot Girl Summer was a hit last year, appeared emotional as she wiped away a tear while recalling how her late mother was a fan of Beyonce.

Savage was released as part of Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga EP in March and went viral on TikTok, with a special dance created for its chorus.

