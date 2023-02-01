| 9.6°C Dublin

Beyonce taking Renaissance on the road with first world tour in seven years

The announcement comes ahead of the Grammys this weekend where she will compete with Adele for the top prize.

Beyonce at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021 (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA) Expand

Beyonce at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021 (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Beyonce has announced her first world tour in seven years.

The pop superstar, 41, will take her latest album Renaissance on the road, starting on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK in spring and summer.

