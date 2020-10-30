Beyonce says she feels ‘absolutely changed’ by the events of this year

Beyonce has said she feels “absolutely changed” by the events of this year.

In an interview with British Vogue, the singer reflected on the impact of the pandemic and the “social unrest” of 2020.

She added that she has been grateful for the opportunity to spend time with her family.

“It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she said.

“I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.

“I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop.”

She added that she has “spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how”.

“Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy,” she said.

When asked if she had been impacted by the events of 2020, she said she had been “absolutely changed”.

Beyonce added that after the birth of her daughter she made it her “mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued”.

She said she was “deeply inspired” by a trip to South Africa, adding: “And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history.”

Beyonce added that “motherhood has been my biggest inspiration”.

Read the full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands November 6.

