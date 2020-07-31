Beyonce releases new visual album Black Is King

Beyonce has shared her new visual album Black Is King.

The album is based on the music she made for last year’s remake of The Lion King.

Black Is King, written, directed by and starring Beyonce, boasts a packed cast, including husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

It is time. Like if youâre ready for #BlackIsKing, a visual album from BeyoncÃ©. Now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pdVBJ8b4qu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 31, 2020

The 85-minute visual album is available on Disney+.

On Disney+, it is described as Beyonce “reimagining the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

Beyonce, who voiced lion Nala in Disney’s photorealistic re-telling of the popular film, has previously discussed how the album is a highly personal project.

She said: “With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.

“I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs.

“While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instils pride and knowledge.

“I only hope that, from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.”

The album was praised by fans online.

One Twitter user said: “She continues to best herself being her only competition. She’s a visionary, pioneer and a powerhouse.”

Another wrote: “Just finished Black Is King. My heart feels so full and warm and good after watching this. It’s so beautiful.”

Earlier on Friday, Beyonce shared the music video for her song Already on Instagram.

The song features on soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift and sees Beyonce teaming up with musical trio Major Lazer and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale.

The near five-minute music video opens with The Gift track Follow Me (Rafiki Interlude), performed by Donald Glover as Simba and John Kani as Rafiki.

While the interlude is playing, images are shown of dancers – some painted blue – covering their eyes with their hands before Already kicks in and Beyonce appears.

PA Media