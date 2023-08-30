Beyonce made honorary mayor of Santa Clara ahead of US tour show

Beyonce has been named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California, for the day as she brings her global Renaissance tour to the city.

The Crazy In Love singer was also granted a special silver key to the city ahead of her show at the Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday.

She takes the ceremonial title from fellow US pop titan Taylor Swift, who was made honorary mayor during her recent performances during her The Eras Tour.

The city was also renamed “Swiftie Clara” for the two days in a nod to her fan group.

A proclamation declaring Beyonce’s title of honorary mayor for ceremonial purposes was announced at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Beyonce was not present for the ceremony and the honour was accepted on her behalf by her publicist, Dr Yvette Noel-Schure.

“Immense gratitude on behalf of Ms Carter,” Dr Noel-Schure said.

“To all who made the decision to honour her here in Santa Clara and in the state of California.

“I have worked with Beyonce now for close to 27 years, and it gives me great joy to see her still being recognised for her contribution to the arts and to society at large.”

Dr Noel-Shure added: “She has spent a great amount of time honing her craft, not just to create memorable anthems around the world, but also mantras to boost confidence to get the strength to get up in the morning.

“To enter a room proud of who you are, whose you are, where you come from and who you love.”

Taylor Swift was also made honorary mayor of Santa Clara for two days during her performances in the city for her The Eras Tour (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Wednesday’s show marks Beyonce’s fifth appearance at Levi’s Stadium, having previously performed there in 2018’s On the Run II Tour, the Formation Tour in 2016 and her debut performance at the stadium during the Super Bowl L halftime show.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited to welcome fans and visitors to our beautiful city,” said Santa Clara mayor Lisa M Gillmor.

“As one of the most decorated artists in history, we are thrilled to have Beyonce back here in Santa Clara as she contributes to the economic vitality of our city.

“Beyonce demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally.

“In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyonce a key to our city along with the title of honorary mayor.”