Friday 25 January 2019

Beyonce looks strikingly similar to Blue Ivy in throwback picture

The musician shared the image to Instagram.

Beyonce looked the spitting image of daughter Blue Ivy in a throwback picture posted to Instagram (PA Wire)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

The global superstar shared a side-by-side comparison of her seven-year-old self and her oldest child with rapper husband Jay-Z.

In both pictures, the mother and daughter share similar hairstyles as well as a striking facial resemblance.

Beyonce captioned the post: “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up.”

Fans were stunned by the similarities, with one writing: “I thought both pics were you.”

Beyonce also shared more up-to-date pictures of herself, taken by Blue Ivy. The 37-year-old Lemonade star donned a retro striped two-piece ensemble while posing against a colourful background.

Photo Credit: B.IV😍

She gave photo credit to “B.IV”, adding a heart eyes emoji. Beyonce shared a second picture of Blue Ivy, showing the smiling seven-year-old relaxing on a spiky black cushion.

Beyonce married Jay-Z in 2008 and the couple also have twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June 2017.

Press Association

