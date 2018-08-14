Entertainment Music

Tuesday 14 August 2018

Beyonce honours Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

The 76-year-old soul singer is reported to be seriously ill.

Beyonce thanked Aretha Franklin for her “beautiful music” during a concert in Detroit (Matt Rourke/AP)
Beyonce thanked Aretha Franklin for her “beautiful music” during a concert in Detroit (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Beyonce has dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to Aretha Franklin, drawing a thunderous roar from the Queen of Soul’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reported the moment came early in the show on Monday night at Ford Field with Beyonce saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music”.

ipanews_fa68c13a-12c2-48f6-8964-a5aec343963f_embedded238020469
Aretha Franklin is said to be ‘seriously ill’ (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, Respect.

A person close to Franklin told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top