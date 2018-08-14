Beyonce honours Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Beyonce has dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to Aretha Franklin, drawing a thunderous roar from the Queen of Soul’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reported the moment came early in the show on Monday night at Ford Field with Beyonce saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music”.

Aretha Franklin is said to be ‘seriously ill’ (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, Respect.

A person close to Franklin told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

Press Association