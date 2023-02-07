| 10.3°C Dublin

Beyonce fans scramble for UK gig tickets amid ‘high demand’

Ticketmaster has announced three new dates in London as hundreds of thousands of people waited in online queues for tickets.

Beyonce&rsquo;s Renaissance World Tour will head to the UK this year (Valeska Thomas/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

UK fans of superstar Beyonce have faced huge online queues as tickets for her first world tour in seven years went on general sale.

Ticketmaster on Tuesday confirmed a fifth date to see the most decorated Grammy artist of all time at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, “due to high fan demand”.

