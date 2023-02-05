| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated Grammy winner of all time

The Crazy In Love singer won her first award of the night for best dance/electronic recording at the event’s premiere show on Sunday.

Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated solo Grammy winner of all time (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated solo Grammy winner of all time (Yui Mok/PA)

Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated solo Grammy winner of all time (Yui Mok/PA)

Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated solo Grammy winner of all time (Yui Mok/PA)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Beyonce has taken one step closer to becoming the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, after scooping an early win.

The Crazy In Love singer won her first award of the night for best dance/electronic recording, presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

Most Watched

Privacy