Wednesday 31 October 2018

Beyonce channels Toni Braxton for Halloween costume

Braxton, known for hits including Unbreak My Heart, was happy with the tribute.

Beyonce channelled Toni Braxton as she dressed up for Halloween (PA Wire)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Beyonce channelled 90s R&B singer Toni Braxton as she dressed up for Halloween.

The global superstar donned a pixie wig teamed with a white tank top, jeans and leather jacket as she recreated Braxton’s 1993 eponymous debut album cover.

Beyonce labelled the costume Phoni Braxton.

The Lemonade star, 37, shared a picture on Instagram of her new look alongside the real thing.

She captioned the post: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops.

“Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

Braxton, 51, and known for her hits Unbreak My Heart, Long As I Live and Just Be A Man About It, endorsed the tribute.

She tweeted: “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

“I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!”

Beyonce has a history of paying tribute to other stars through Halloween costumes.

Last year she dressed as Lil Kim while previously she has taken on Janet Jackson and rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.

