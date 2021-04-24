Beyonce celebrates fifth anniversary of ground-breaking album Lemonade

Beyonce celebrated the fifth anniversary of her seminal album Lemonade with a message about healing and forgiveness (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce celebrated the fifth anniversary of her seminal album Lemonade with a message about healing.

The pop titan released the record – her sixth – in April 2016.

It made headlines for exploring husband Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity and was widely acclaimed as one of the best albums of the decade.

Beyonce marked its anniversary with a post on Instagram, thanking those who worked on it with her and calling for love and forgiveness.

Alongside pictures from the project, she wrote: “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favourite pieces of art.

“As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting.

“I hope you find joy today.”

Lemonade included the tracks Hold Up, Sorry and Formation and was a critical and commercial success.

It featured Beyonce sharing a deeply personal story about a scorned woman and her unfaithful husband, ultimately ending with their reconciliation.

The album was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same name.

At the Grammys, Lemonade lost out on album of the year to Adele’s 25, leading the British singer to tearfully pay tribute to Beyonce from the stage, calling her “the artist of my life”.

PA Media