Beyonce becomes most decorated Grammy artist of all time

Four wins on the night took her to a total of 32 trophies.

Beyonce appears in the audience at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Expand

Beyonce appears in the audience at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Michael Bedigan and Alex Green, PA

Beyonce has become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time after making a head-turning late entrance to the awards ceremony.

The pop superstar, 41, won the best dance/electronic music album award for her latest album Renaissance, taking her total to 32.

